GeeksforGeeks launches comprehensive GATE 2026 preparation programmes - Check details here

GeeksforGeeks (GFG), a prominent EdTech platform, has unveiled its GATE 2026 preparation programs tailored for aspirants from Computer Science/IT and Data Science/AI domains. Launching on January 1, 2026, these programs aim to equip students with structured learning materials and expert mentorship to excel in one of India’s most challenging exams.

Launch of Multiple GATE Batches

GeeksforGeeks (GFG) has announced the launch of six specialized GATE preparation programs, catering to the varied needs of aspirants. These paid batches, available until March 2026, are designed to provide flexibility and comprehensive guidance.

GATE CS/IT

2026 Batch (1-Year), 2027 Batch (2-Year), 2028 Batch (3-Year)

Language options: Hinglish and English

GATE DS/AI (DA)

2026 Batch (1-Year), 2027 Batch (2-Year), 2028 Batch (3-Year)

Language options: Hinglish and English

GATE CS/IT + DS/AI (DA) Combo

1-Year, 2-Year, and 3-Year programs

Available in Hinglish and English

GATE CS/IT + Placement

Includes interview preparation

Language options: Hinglish and English

GATE DS/AI (DA) + Placement

Includes interview preparation

Language options: Hinglish and English

GATE CS/IT + Semester + Placement (For 2nd-Year Students)

Covers semester subjects through live/recorded sessions and interview preparation

Language options: Hinglish and English

GATE DS/AI (DA) + Placement (For 2nd-Year Students)

Combines semester support and interview preparation

Language options: Hinglish and English

These programs aim to deliver a structured and personalized learning experience, helping aspirants achieve their preparation goals effectively.

A key feature of the GATE 2026 preparation programs by GeeksforGeeks is its team of seasoned mentors, who bring a wealth of experience from top educational platforms. Many of these experts have decades of teaching experience and have previously worked with some of India’s most prominent institutes. Notable mentors include:

Dr. Khaleel Ur Rahman Khan : With a Ph.D. in Computer Science and over 29 years of teaching experience, Dr. Khan specializes in Operating Systems and Algorithms. He has coached for GATE for 23 years and has taught at prestigious platforms like ACE, Physics Wallah, and Unacademy.

Devasane Mallesham : An IIT Bombay alumnus with 14+ years of teaching experience, Mallesham specializes in Theory of Computation, Compiler Design, C Programming, and Data Structures. He has previously taught at ACE, Made Easy, and Unacademy.

Chandan Jha : A former ISRO scientist with GATE AIR 23 and 26, Jha is known for his innovative teaching techniques. He has been associated with Byju’s, Physics Wallah, and Unacademy.

Vijay Kumar Agarwal : An NIT postgraduate with over 13 years of teaching experience, Agarwal has mentored more than 200,000 students and has worked with IMS Gate Academy, Physics Wallah, and Unacademy.

Satish Kumar Yadav: A BE graduate in IT from Mumbai University, Yadav specializes in Discrete Mathematics and Engineering Mathematics. He has taught over 200,000 students and has been associated with ACE, Byju’s, Physics Wallah, and Unacademy.

Comprehensive GATE Preparation Approach

GeeksforGeeks’ GATE 2026 programs combine expert mentorship, flexible batch options, and customized content to provide a comprehensive approach to GATE preparation. In addition to academic learning, the programs also cater to placement preparation, ensuring aspirants are well-prepared to tackle both the competitive exam and the job market. With this holistic approach, GeeksforGeeks is emerging as a strong contender in the GATE preparation landscape.