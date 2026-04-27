BT Explainer: Where India gains big from the $20 billion India-New Zealand FTA

In a landmark move, India and New Zealand have signed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), promising to reshape bilateral economic ties with sweeping tariff cuts, a $20 billion investment commitment, and expanded mobility for skilled professionals.
Touted as one of India’s fastest trade negotiations — concluded in just nine months — the agreement goes far beyond goods, spanning services, agriculture, education, and workforce mobility. But while both sides stand to benefit, the gains are sharply differentiated across sectors.
Trade on the rise, but still untapped
The FTA comes against the backdrop of rapidly growing, yet underleveraged, trade ties:
Despite this momentum, trade volumes remain modest — making the FTA a significant opportunity for expansion.
India’s big win: Zero-duty access & services push
The most striking gain for India is sweeping tariff liberalisation.
This is expected to directly benefit India’s MSMEs and employment generation, particularly in export-driven manufacturing clusters.
At the same time, India strengthens its position in services:
India is also set to benefit from cheaper imports of key industrial inputs:
New Zealand’s gains: Market access with limits
New Zealand, a high-income economy with $47 billion in imports and $42 billion in exports (2024), secures expanded — though calibrated — access to India’s vast market.
India has offered access across:
This reflects India’s cautious approach to sensitive sectors.
Still, New Zealand gains in key areas:
Immediate and Phased Tariff Cuts
Controlled Agricultural Access
Dairy red line holds
Despite New Zealand’s strong push, India has firmly protected its most sensitive sector.
Products excluded from tariff concessions include:
This effectively shields millions of Indian farmers from global competition, making dairy one of the defining fault lines of the agreement.
Agriculture: Cooperation over Competition
Instead of full market opening, the FTA emphasises collaboration: Joint Agricultural Productivity Action Plans for apples, kiwifruit, and honey, and Establishment of Centres of Excellence
Support for Indian farmers in areas like:
The goal is to improve productivity and integrate Indian agriculture into global value chains without exposing it to sudden import shocks.
Beyond Trade: Talent, Students and Diaspora
The agreement places strong emphasis on people-to-people ties:
Additionally, New Zealand has opened avenues for services linked to India’s cultural economy, including AYUSH, yoga instructors, chefs, and music teachers.
Strategic stakes: More than just trade
The FTA also reflects broader geopolitical and economic priorities:
The $20 billion investment commitment over 15 years underscores the long-term strategic nature of the partnership.
The India-New Zealand FTA is not a blanket liberalisation deal — it is a carefully calibrated agreement shaped by economic strengths and political sensitivities.
India gains decisively in exports, services, and workforce mobility, while New Zealand secures structured access in agriculture and niche sectors. Sensitive areas like dairy remain protected.