Nippon Life India Dividend announced: Record date, payment date & Q4 earnings 

Nippon Life AMC Q4 results 2026: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd reported a 29% rise in its Q4 net profit on Monday. Net profit of Nippon Life climbed to Rs 384.7 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 298.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue rose 30 per cent to Rs 738.7 crore in Q4 from Rs 566.5 crore a year ago. Operating Profit came at Rs 493.3 crore, reflecting a year on year (QoQ) rise of 39% per cent from Rs 354.8 crore.

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The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share of Rs 10 face value for FY26. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. The record date is June 26, 2026, and the payment date will start from July 10, 2026.

The company paid total dividend of Rs 21.50 per share in FY26. It said 91.5% of FY26 standalone earnings were shared with shareholders and its paid a cumulative dividend of Rs 7600 crore in the last 12 financial years. The stock ended 1.63% higher at Rs 995.40 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 63,518 crore.