India-Pakistan tensions escalate: ICAI postpones CA exams in these 12 border cities

As sirens blared and blackouts were enforced across several border districts, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the postponement of its CA exams in 12 cities amid growing tension between India and Pakistan.

The cities where the CA Inter and CA Final May 2025 exams have been postponed include Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Sri Ganganagar. These areas, all located in high-alert zones, have seen intensified security, including full blackouts and movement restrictions, especially around Jammu and Kathua in the Jammu Division.

The situation follows India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor, which has led to heightened cross-border threats and operational alerts across northern India.

Central Council Member CA Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We have suggested to the exam department to postpone all India. Waiting for the information from exam department. Let’s all work together to safeguard our nation.”

Another senior member, CA Anupam Sharma, confirmed the list of the 12 cities affected by the postponement and urged students to await official notifications.

The ongoing ICAI May 2025 Examination schedule is as follows:

CA Inter

Group I: May 3, 5, 7

Group II: May 9, 11, 14

CA Final

Group I: May 2, 4, 6

Group II: May 8, 10, 13

Meanwhile, schools in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar have also been shut down in border areas. Police leave has been cancelled, and district administrations are on high alert.

With the situation fluid, ICAI students and faculty are keeping a close eye on further developments, as discussions around postponing exams nationwide continue.