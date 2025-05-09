Delhi Airport has issued a fresh travel advisory at 00:18am on 9 May to all passengers travelling via air that all operations remain normal despite the impact on certain flights.

Here's the official statement: "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airline for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience."

Advertisement

Related Articles

It is important to stay vigilant for all travellers and not believe in any misinformation being spread online. Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, SpiceJet have all already issued advisories to their passengers to arrive early at airports to allow plenty of time to accommodate all security checks and formalities.

#TravelAdvisory



In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.… — Air India (@airindia) May 8, 2025

In response to heightened security threats, India has temporarily shut down operations at 24 airports across northern and western regions. These include: