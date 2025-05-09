Business Today
India-Pakistan tensions flare up: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory, 'Operations remain...'

India-Pakistan tensions flare up: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory, 'Operations remain...'

The latest travel advisory was issued to all travellers at 00:18 hours on 9 May, with a message to rely on official sources only.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 9, 2025 12:58 AM IST
India-Pakistan tensions flare up: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory, 'Operations remain...'Delhi airport issues travel advisory

Delhi Airport has issued a fresh travel advisory at 00:18am on 9 May to all passengers travelling via air that all operations remain normal despite the impact on certain flights.

Here's the official statement: "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airline for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience."

It is important to stay vigilant for all travellers and not believe in any misinformation being spread online. Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, SpiceJet have all already issued advisories to their passengers to arrive early at airports to allow plenty of time to accommodate all security checks and formalities. 

In response to heightened security threats, India has temporarily shut down operations at 24 airports across northern and western regions. These include:

  • Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Jammu, Leh
  • Punjab: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara
  • Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar
  • Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner
  • Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj
  • Chandigarh
  • Kishengarh (Rajasthan)
  • Pathankot (Punjab)

Published on: May 9, 2025 12:50 AM IST
