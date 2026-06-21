Jammers, 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras: How NTA is gearing up for big NEET re-test today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out an extensive security and monitoring apparatus for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for today (Sunday, June 21).

The re-test comes more than a month after the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: NEET-UG retest: 1.4 lakh Tamil Nadu aspirants face biometric checks, 3-tier security

In a statement issued on Saturday, the agency said the test will be conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad, with over 22 lakh aspirants expected to appear.

Massive surveillance network

Highlighting the scale of preparations, the NTA said the examination will be conducted in more than 95,000 examination rooms, each equipped with CCTV surveillance.

A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with live feeds monitored virtually at the national, state and ministry levels.

To prevent electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed across centres, including 17,054 supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and 34,257 by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Advertisement

The agency said around 6,700 observers have been deployed physically at centres, while more than 100 virtual observers will monitor live CCTV footage centrally.

In addition, CCTV footage will be analysed using artificial intelligence-based tools to flag anomalies, creating what the agency described as a multi-layered monitoring system.

Must Read: NEET-UG retest: Drones, QRTs deployed in Gujarat; paper leak suspects under radar

Biometric checks and frisking intensified

Candidate verification procedures have also been strengthened.

According to the NTA, 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric verification staff have been deployed. The agency said biometric manpower has been doubled and supported by face authentication technology to ensure thorough verification while minimising queues.

Every examination room will have two invigilators, while each centre will be staffed with more than 10 additional examination functionaries.

Advertisement

A Centre Systems Officer (CSO) has also been deployed at all 5,440 centres to monitor CCTV feeds and resolve technical issues on the spot.

Security agencies mobilised

The NTA said the examination will be supported by extensive deployment of state and district administration personnel, police forces, paramilitary units, Indian Air Force staff and Department of Posts officials.

On average, 40 to 50 security personnel have been stationed at each examination centre.

Bank officials have been deployed at around 1,500 branches holding confidential examination material, while the Department of Posts will coordinate the collection of OMR sheets through nearly 700 collection centres across the country.

The agency said review meetings were held with chief secretaries and senior officials of all states, while district administrations have confirmed examination centre arrangements.

A nationwide mock drill was conducted on Saturday to test jammers, CCTV systems, biometric verification and frisking arrangements. Coordinators also verified examination material stored in custodian banks and confirmed its availability for the test.

Candidate-friendly measures

The revised examination timing is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, extending the earlier three-hour schedule by 15 minutes.

According to the NTA, the extended examination window is intended to compensate for the additional time required for enhanced entry formalities.

Advertisement

The agency said centres have been equipped with student-friendly facilities, including drinking water, ORS, ambulances and shaded waiting areas for parents.

Additional measures for candidates include wall clocks in every examination room, extra rough-work pages and pages provided at the beginning of question booklets for the convenience of left-handed candidates.

Warning against rumours

The NTA said it is closely monitoring social media and taking firm action against rumour-mongering and fraudulent claims of paper leaks.

The agency warned that such misinformation causes unnecessary stress to candidates and urged students and parents to rely only on official communication and ignore unverified messages.

Appealing for cooperation from all stakeholders, the agency said efforts are being made to ensure that over 22 lakh aspirants "can appear for the examination in a calm, secure and supportive environment".

The re-examination follows the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG exam on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak, one of the biggest controversies to hit the country's premier medical entrance test.



