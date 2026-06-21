NEET-UG retest: 1.4 lakh Tamil Nadu aspirants face biometric checks, 3-tier security

For more than 1.4 lakh medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu, the wait and anxiety are set to culminate on Sunday as they prepare to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination, PTI reported. The stage has been set across the state, with authorities putting in place security, surveillance and logistical arrangements for the test.

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The National Testing Agency rescheduled the examination for June 21 after the May 3 test was cancelled over alleged irregularities and a paper leak. Official sources said NEET will be held at 307 centres across 31 districts in Tamil Nadu, including 43 centres in Chennai alone, while more than 22 lakh students are expected to appear for the eligibility test across India this year.

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Tamil Nadu continues to be among the states with the highest number of applicants. Each aspirant appearing for NEET will undergo a strict series of biometric checks at the entrance to examination centres, including digital fingerprinting and facial recognition.

NEET question papers were airlifted by the IAF and made available at centralised centres such as Madurai and Tirunelveli. Under strict police vigil, the papers will be transported by authorities to local examination centres. Police sources said three-tier security arrangements have been made at all centres. Secretariat sources also said all district collectors had inspected arrangements in their respective regions, including security and surveillance mechanisms at examination centres.

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The NTA conducted two video conferences on June 15 and June 18 to assess the preparedness of states to hold the examination on June 21 in a free and fair manner. It also carried out a nationwide mock test on Saturday to assess the preparations of examination centres, security arrangements and logistical systems ahead of the exam. The NTA said the drill was aimed at ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the test across the country.

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In Chennai, tension prevailed briefly after a group of students belonging to the SFI organisation staged a protest near Lok Bhavan demanding that the NEET exam be scrapped. Police detained them and they were later released. With the re-examination now due on Sunday, the focus remains on the large-scale arrangements made across Tamil Nadu for one of the country's biggest entrance tests.