The wait is almost over for thousands of engineering aspirants. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2025 results and final answer key on June 2. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The final answer key will incorporate valid objections raised during the challenge window, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation. The response sheets were published earlier on May 22, followed by the provisional key on May 26.

What is JEE Advanced?

JEE Advanced is the gateway to India’s most coveted engineering institutions — the IITs. Only the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Main are eligible to appear for this exam. Known for its complexity, the test examines deep conceptual understanding and analytical skills in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Steps to check your JEE Advanced 2025 result:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in Click on “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” Log in with your JEE Advanced user ID and password Click ‘Submit’ View and download your scorecard for counselling

Following the result declaration, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will initiate counselling for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs. The JoSAA counselling schedule, including registration and choice-filling dates, is already live on its portal.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the JoSAA website to stay updated on key deadlines and instructions related to the admission process.