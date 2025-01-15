JEE Main 2025: NTA to release admit card on this date; Check how to download, other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 soon. When made available, candidates can download the admit card through the official NTA JEE website at [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in).

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam at various centres across the country and in 15 international cities. The examination dates are set for Paper 1 on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, while Paper 2 is scheduled for January 30, 2025.

Related Articles

Paper 1 will be administered in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 2 will take place in the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

The exam city slip for all exam dates has already been released and is available on the official website. This year's JEE Main examination will be offered in 13 languages and will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for B.E/B.Tech courses and Paper 2 for B.Arch and B.Planning programs.

The registration process for JEE Main 2025 began on October 28, 2024, and concluded on November 22, 2024. As the exam dates approach, candidates are urged to check the official website for the latest updates regarding the admit card release and other important information.

Important information:

- Admit Card Download: Available at [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in) once released.

- Exam Dates:

- Paper 1: January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025

- Paper 2: January 30, 2025

- Shifts for Paper 1:

- Shift 1: 9 AM - 12 PM

- Shift 2: 3 PM - 6 PM

- Shift for Paper 2: 3 PM - 6:30 PM

- Registration Dates: October 28 - November 22, 2024

- Languages Offered: 13 languages

Candidates are encouraged to stay informed through the NTA’s official platforms for any additional updates.