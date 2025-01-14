JEE Main 2025: Dress code male and female candidates should follow when they go for the exam

As the JEE Main 2025 exam approaches, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important dress code guidelines for candidates. These rules, applicable to both male and female examinees, are designed to ensure a smooth examination process.

Candidates are encouraged to wear comfortable, lightweight clothing suitable for the season. However, certain items are strictly prohibited. Both male and female candidates must avoid wearing caps, scarves, stoles, jewelry, and metallic items, which can complicate security checks. Additionally, dark-colored or heavy clothing is discouraged.

The dress code guidelines will be detailed on the JEE Main 2025 admit card, set to be released on January 19, 2025. The examination will take place in two sessions: the January session from January 22 to 30, 2025, and the April session tentatively scheduled for April 1 to 8, 2025.

Key Dress Code Rules

For Male Candidates:

- Avoid metallic items in clothing.

- No head coverings such as caps or mufflers.

- Wear lightweight, comfortable attire.

- Jewelry and accessories, including rings and bracelets, are not allowed.

- Shoes with thick soles are prohibited.

For Female Candidates:

- No stoles, dupattas, or scarves.

- Jewelry and metallic items are not permitted.

- Light and comfortable clothing is recommended.

- Accessories such as goggles, rings, and bracelets must be avoided.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the exam venue a day prior to the test to ensure timely arrival. They should reach the examination centre at least one hour early and bring their admit card, passport-size photo, and a valid photo ID. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in disqualification from the exam.

Prohibited items, including mobile phones and electronic devices, must not be brought into the examination hall. The NTA will conduct thorough frisking to maintain exam integrity, including after any bathroom breaks.

For more information on JEE Main 2025, including sample papers and preparation guides, candidates can visit the official NTA website.

