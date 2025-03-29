JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit cards released for April 2–4 exams; check how to download

📝 Edited News CopyThe National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for JEE Main 2025 session 2 for candidates scheduled to appear in exams till April 4. The hall tickets are available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in using their application number, date of birth, and Captcha code to download the admit card.

NTA has advised aspirants to ensure their hall ticket includes a QR code and barcode while downloading. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released in phases.

Exam dates and paper schedule

The JEE Main Session 2 exams will be held from April 2 to April 9:

B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1): April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8

B.Arch/B.Planning (Paper 2A & 2B): April 9

The city intimation slips for the April session have also been issued.

How to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the session 2 admit card download link Enter your application number and date of birth Submit the details and download the admit card Print a hard copy for exam day

Session 1 highlights: 14 toppers, 1 female

Over 12.58 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main Session 1, with 14 students scoring a perfect 100 NTA score. Among the top scorers, five were from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Only one female candidate featured among the top 14.

Massive turnout across categories

A total of 13,11,544 candidates registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), including 4,43,622 female candidates. Among them were:

1,67,790 from the General category

45,627 from EWS

42,704 from SC

13,833 from ST

1,73,668 from OBC

Successful candidates will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through JoSAA counselling. The top 2.5 lakh qualifiers from JEE Main 2025 will advance to JEE Advanced 2025.