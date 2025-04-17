The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) by April 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access both the final answer key and their scorecards on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 for Paper 1 was conducted across five days—April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8—at 531 centres in 285 Indian cities and 15 international locations. The Paper 2 exam for BArch and BPlan aspirants was held on April 9. Following the release of the provisional answer key on April 11, candidates were given time until April 13 to raise objections.

In response to student concerns about potential discrepancies in the provisional key, the NTA has maintained that it follows a transparent and rigorous review system. “All objections were reviewed seriously, and only after thorough verification will the final answer key and results be released,” the agency noted.

How to check the result:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result” link

Enter your application number and password or date of birth

View, download, and save your scorecard

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates.

The best NTA score from either of the two sessions will be considered for preparing the final merit list. The top 2.5 lakh qualifiers will become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2025, which will be conducted by IIT Kanpur.

The final answer key will also be uploaded alongside the result. Students should continue checking the official portal for real-time updates.