JEE Main 2026 registration to open in October: Key details on sessions, dates, exam schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for JEE Main 2026 in October, with applications to be submitted online through the official portal jeemain.nta.nic.in. While exact dates have yet to be announced, the entrance test will be conducted in two sessions: January 2026 and April 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a gateway for admission into NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating universities, while also serving as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, required for admission to IITs. Paper 1 is conducted for B.E./B.Tech programmes, while Paper 2 is for B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Both sessions will likely be held in two shifts: 9 am–12 noon and 3 pm–6 pm.

Candidates applying for JEE Main 2026 can choose to register for Session 1 in January and later opt separately for Session 2 in April using the same application number. Those who wish to appear only in Session 2 can register when its window opens.

How to register for JEE Main 2026

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link. Complete the online registration. Log in with the credentials to fill the application form. Pay the examination fee for the chosen session. Submit the application and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully track notifications and updates through the official website.