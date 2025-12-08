Ola Electric shares hit record low as stock slides over 60% in 2025; outlook turns grim

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd extended their slide on Monday, falling 5.21 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of Rs 33.65. The stock was last seen trading at Rs 34.14, down 3.83 per cent. At current levels, it has declined 60.41 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

According to Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, the stock has been under sustained pressure for several quarters despite multiple product launches and business initiatives. "Investors holding the stock at current levels may continue to do so, as it is too late to consider an exit at this price point. The stock remains suitable only for high-risk investors," he stated.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company recently announced the commencement of mass deliveries of vehicles powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery. The company said the S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first model to feature the in-house manufactured battery pack, which is expected to deliver better range, performance and improved safety. The company also stated that it now owns the battery pack and cell manufacturing process internally.

From a technical standpoint, analysts remain largely bearish on the counter. Ola Electric continues to trade in a weak trend, with repeated breakdowns below key support levels.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock appears weak on charts and could slip towards the Rs 30 level in the near term, advising investors to consider exiting at current levels.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, mentioned that resistance is placed in the Rs 40–42 zone and recommended staying on the sidelines until a clear reversal is visible.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that the stock has immediate support near Rs 30 and resistance around Rs 40.