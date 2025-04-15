JEE Main Session 2 2025: Students flag 'Tragedy of errors' in response sheet slam NTA over JEE Main glitches

The second session of the JEE Main 2025 exam has come under scrutiny after a wave of complaints from students, parents, and coaching institutes alleging serious discrepancies in the response sheets and answer keys. Held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 9, the prestigious engineering entrance exam is now facing backlash across social media platforms, with students accusing the National Testing Agency (NTA) of grave errors. The agency has yet to issue any official clarification.

Multiple students have reported that the response sheets released by the NTA do not reflect the answers they actually submitted. “Tragedy of errors—JEE Main response sheet is different from what students actually filled in many cases + lost of answers given by NTA,” one student posted on X.

Tragedy of errors - JEE Main response sheet is different from what students actually filled in many cases + lot of answers wrongly given by @NTA_Exams @dpradhanbjp @manashTOI — Purnima Kaul (@purnima_lodha) April 13, 2025

Parents have echoed similar concerns, claiming mismatches between the number of attempted questions during the exam and the ones shown in the official response sheets. “Indeed my daughter attempted 71 questions. During submission it showed 71 questions attempted and now in the response sheet it is showing ALL questions as unanswered! Shocking! NTA is playing with the future of children. No response on email,” a parent wrote.

Indeed my daughter attempted 71 questions. During submission it showed 71 questions attempted & now in the response sheet it is showing ALL questions as unanswered! Shocking ! NTA is playing with the future of children. No response on email ! @NTAExams @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi — Pramod Kamath (@kamath_pramod) April 13, 2025

Another parent added, “My daughter has attempted 50 questions, why is it showing 48? So many questions show the wrong attempt. We will mail to NTA for this blunder. I am very worried for her.”

According to a report in The Times of India, students and coaching institutes have flagged nine factual errors in the NTA answer key—four in Physics, three in Chemistry, and two in Mathematics. The director of a coaching institute told the publication that objections have been submitted with evidence and urged the NTA to “either award bonus marks or drop the flawed questions.”

The backlash has placed the NTA under pressure to respond, as students continue to voice their frustration online. One user criticised the agency for increasing exam stress, noting the volume of glitches in the Session 2 paper.

Despite growing concerns, the NTA has yet to comment or issue a statement addressing the allegations.