MPW 2025: Women entrepreneurs share stories of innovation and legacy in Indian business

In a captivating session titled "Catalysts of Transformation," three powerful women leaders shared their unique journeys of transforming family businesses and making a lasting impact on India’s entrepreneurial landscape. The conversation, part of the Business Today Most Powerful Women 2025 series, featured Vinati Saraf Mutreja, MD & CEO of Vinati Organics; Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules India; and Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods.

Advertisement

The discussion explored the nuanced experiences of inheriting, managing, and leading family businesses. For Brahmani Nara, the journey began with her marriage into a family business that her father-in-law, Mr. Chundra Babanaidu, founded over three decades ago. Her leadership in Heritage Foods, a dairy company focused on empowering farmers, particularly women, highlighted her commitment to social impact alongside business growth.

Priyanka Chigurupati, who joined the pharmaceutical company Granules India after pursuing a career in fashion, reflected on the challenges and growth she experienced. Initially unaware of the intricacies of the business, Priyanka's transformative journey was shaped by lessons in resilience, leadership, and the importance of hands-on experience. Her role became pivotal when she was entrusted with overseeing a division in the U.S., which led to her understanding the business at a much deeper level.

Advertisement

Vinati Saraf Mutreja, who grew up surrounded by her father’s entrepreneurial journey, always knew she would join the family business, Vinati Organics. Her educational background in chemistry, combined with her innate passion for business, drove her to innovate and expand the company’s product portfolio, making it a global leader in chemical manufacturing.

The panelists also touched upon the responsibility of stepping into legacy businesses and the pressures of proving their capabilities to a workforce of seasoned professionals. Brahmani emphasized that a strong culture of inclusivity in Heritage Foods, cultivated by her mother-in-law, facilitated smoother acceptance. Priyanka shared her challenges of navigating the male-dominated pharmaceutical industry, where respect had to be earned through hard work, not titles.

Mentorship played a crucial role in their professional journeys. Brahmani spoke highly of her father-in-law’s visionary leadership and how he fostered a culture of innovation within Heritage Foods. Priyanka, on the other hand, credited her family’s emphasis on resilience and the lessons she learned through real-time problem-solving in the business.

Advertisement

When asked about the meaning of wealth, the leaders gave deeply personal reflections. For Brahmani, wealth lies in the impact she can have on empowering farmers and promoting health and nutrition through her business. Priyanka defined wealth by how individuals treat others and their ability to continuously learn and grow. Vinati, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of peace of mind and consistent growth, both for herself and her business.