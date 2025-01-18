JEE Mains 2025: Admit card out, Session 1 hall ticket released for January 22, 23 and 24. How to download 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 on its official website on January 18. The admit cards for the JEE Main 2025 exam have been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download the admit card using their login credentials such as registration number and password.

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: How to download

Visit the official website of NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2025’ link available on the homepage

Enter your JEE Main registration ID and password

Click on the ‘submit’ button

Download the JEE Main 2025 admit card

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for details like exam date, shift, centre address, and other important instructions.

NTA has released the exam city slip for all exam dates and it is available on the official website.

The Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 for Paper I. The Paper 2 will be held on on January 30.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in two shifts for paper I- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held in single shift- 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The registration process started on October 28 and concluded on November 22, 2024.

The agency will conduct JEE Mains exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.