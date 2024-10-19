JEE Main 2025: NTA announces major change to exam pattern, eliminates optional questions in section B

In a major update for aspiring engineering and architecture aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will no longer feature optional questions in Section B. This revision will apply to all three papers: Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch), and Paper 2 B (B Planning).

Previously, the option to choose between answering 5 out of 10 questions was introduced as a temporary solution to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, following the World Health Organization's announcement on May 5, 2023, declaring the end of the public health emergency concerning COVID-19, the NTA has decided to revert to the original examination format.

"The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only five questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all five questions without any options for selection," NTA stated.

The agency also assured candidates that the detailed examination pattern would be outlined in the JEE Main 2025 Information Bulletin. While specific registration dates for the JEE Main 2025 were not disclosed, the NTA indicated that they would be announced in due course.

For the latest updates, candidates can visit the official JEE Main 2025 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

