NEET 2026 re-examination for all students? What exactly is a guess paper and how does it work?

Days after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group began probing whether a guess paper circulated before the exam had an unusually high overlap with the actual question paper. Investigators claim more than 100 questions from biology and chemistry showed striking similarities to what appeared in the test. That number is what turned a routine exam-season artefact into a potential scandal.

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The probe is still ongoing, and NTA has not released any official statements regarding a re-examination yet.

But before the investigation runs its course, there is a more basic question worth answering: what is a guess paper, really?

DON'T MISS: NEET 2026 question paper leaked? 600 of 720 NEET 2026 questions matched pre-exam material; probe launched

What is a guess paper?

A guess paper is not, by definition, a leaked exam. In India's competitive entrance exam ecosystem, coaching centres, tutors and local networks routinely compile these papers before major tests like NEET, JEE and board exams. They are built on previous years' question trends, NCERT chapter weightages, pattern analysis, repeated concepts and probable question banks.

In other words, when a guess paper gets a few questions right, it is often just good pattern recognition, not access to the actual paper.

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So when does it become suspicious?

The grey zone begins when the overlap stops looking like a prediction and starts looking like access. An academic coordinator at a Delhi NCR medical entrance coaching centre puts it directly: "People think guess papers are nothing but secret leaked documents, but most of the time they are just prediction sheets made by experienced teachers. The problem starts when a very high number of questions match the actual paper. Then even genuine coaching centres come under suspicion."

On the question of whether 100 matching questions could be a coincidence, both experts are sceptical. Pillai is blunt: "No, that's a big coincidence, and very improbable." The coordinator echoes the view: "It's true that some of our predictions do come out to be exactly matching the question paper, but the probability of 100 questions being the same is bleak."

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What investigators are examining

According to reports, the Rajasthan SOG is examining a set of over 400 questions that were circulated before the exam. More than 100 of them allegedly resembled the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper. Authorities have not officially declared it a paper leak, and that distinction matters.

The National Testing Agency has maintained that the exam was conducted under strict security protocols. It also stated that it received inputs about suspected malpractice on May 7 and escalated the matter to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification.

Why the 2024 shadow looms large

The NEET-UG 2024 controversy saw allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores and exam irregularities trigger nationwide outrage. Bihar Police investigations uncovered organised rackets where aspirants allegedly paid large sums for advance access to questions. The Supreme Court later acknowledged that some students had benefited from leaked papers, even as the NTA stopped short of calling the entire examination compromised.