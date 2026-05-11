Should you buy Titan, BEML, Tejas Networks in current market scenario? Daily Calls on BTTV

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research as Jainam Broking shared his views on select defence and jewellery stocks.

Kaushik Rana from Vadodara (Gujarat) requested Jani's views on Titan Company Ltd, considering the recent fall in the jewellery stocks as PM Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to refrain from buying gold for a next one year. He seeks long-term views on the Tata Group company.

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Answering the query Jani said that the stock is likely to remain under pressure on the back of two reasons- first PM Modi's appeal and second, the gold has already made its short-term top for next two years, limiting returns for the investors. He expects some profit booking in crude, gold and silver in the coming days.

Commenting on Titan specifically, he suggests that the Titan is holding its 50-day moving average support at Rs 4,180-4,150 levels and once these levels breach the stock may fall further to Rs 3,800-4,000 levels. He suggested that these shall be the key areas to watch and an investor can accumulate stocks in these levels.

Another viewer named Satya requested views on BEML Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd from a short-to-medium term perspective. In his response, Jain said that only select defence stocks are performing. The stock is able to sustain above its 200-day moving average but it is not able to hold Rs 1,900 levels. He suggested that one should consider buying Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders over BEML. He gave a target of Rs 2,700-2,800 for Mazagon Dock with a stop loss of Rs 2,500.



Jani said that Tejas Network showed a strong rally from Rs 300 to Rs 500 mark but now the stock is testing its previous resistance levels of the 200-day moving average. He advised to go long on Tejas Network at current levels and at dips towards Rs 460-450 with a target price of Rs 620-650 in the short-term. He gave a strict stop loss of Rs 440 for the stock.

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