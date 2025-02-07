NEET UG 2025: Exam on May 4, NTA removes optional questions. Key changes candidates must know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 will be held on May 4. The exam, scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, will follow the traditional pen-and-paper format. With registrations now open on neet.nta.nic.in, candidates have until March 7 to apply.

This year, NEET UG sees a major shift back to its pre-pandemic structure. The NTA has removed optional questions from Section B, making all 180 questions compulsory — 45 each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 in Biology. The changes mean no additional time or flexibility, a rollback of the provisions introduced during the COVID-19 period.

Aspiring medical students can edit their applications between March 9 and March 11. NEET UG remains the sole entrance exam for undergraduate medical and allied courses in India, with results expected by June 14.

Candidates must ensure their documents meet NTA’s specifications to avoid disqualification. The required uploads include a passport-size and postcard-size photograph, a scanned signature, left and right hand fingerprints, and category or disability certificates if applicable. NEET applications will be rejected if they contain unclear, fabricated, or mismatched images, signatures, or fingerprints. Any case of impersonation will be treated as an Unfair Means Case, leading to cancellation.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.