NEET UG 2025: NTA to announce exam date soon; check application requirements, dates, key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam dates and application schedule for the NEET UG 2025 examination shortly. Traditionally held in May, this year's announcement comes later than usual, as the complete schedule is typically published by September.

Students gearing up for the NEET UG 2025 are eagerly anticipating the official release. The NEET UG exams are crucial for those seeking admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS programs at medical colleges and universities throughout India, making participation in these exams mandatory for aspiring medical students. The tests are conducted once a year in a single session across designated exam centres nationwide.

Application process and requirements

Once the application window opens, students will be able to register online at nta.ac.in. They must possess a valid email address and mobile number for the registration process, as all correspondence regarding the exam will be communicated through these channels.

Applicants should also prepare their banking information for the application fee submission, which can be completed using credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI services. It is important to note that failure to submit the application fee online will result in ineligibility for the registration process.

Documents required for NEET UG 2025 applications

When filling out the NEET UG 2025 application, students must upload several scanned documents, including:

- Passport-size photograph and signature

- Thumb impression

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- Mark sheets and certificates for Classes 10 and 12

- Birth certificate

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- Valid ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, electoral ID, or any other government-issued document)

NEET PG dates released

On the other hand, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the tentative schedule for the NEET PG 2025 examination, confirming that the exam will take place on June 15, 2025. This announcement comes as a relief to students across the country eagerly awaiting the exam dates, allowing them to organise their study plans accordingly.

According to the official notification, the last date for candidates to complete their internships is set for July 31, 2025. This timeline is crucial for those preparing to participate in the NEET PG exam, as they must fulfil this requirement before sitting for the test.