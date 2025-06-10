NEET UG 2025 results out this week! Over 20 lakh students await NTA scorecard and final key

With over 20 lakh students waiting anxiously, the National Testing Agency is set to announce the NEET UG 2025 results and final answer key by June 14. Held on May 4, the medical entrance test is a gateway to undergraduate courses in top medical colleges across India. Candidates can check their scores and qualifying status on neet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2025 was conducted on May 4, with around 20.7 lakh students appearing for it. The NTA has confirmed that both the revised answer key and the result will be published by June 14. Once released, students can access their scorecards using their application number and password on the official website.
How to check NEET UG result 2025
Visit neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Result” link on the homepage
Enter application number and password
View the result on the screen
Download and save the PDF for future reference
Following the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to their preferred colleges and courses.
Websites to check
NTA helpline
Phone: 011-69227700, 011-40759000
Email: neetug2025@nta.ac.in
The final answer key will also be released along with the results, providing clarity on the correct responses for all test items.
Previous years’ cut-offs
|Category
|2024 Cut-off
|2023 Cut-off
|2022 Cut-off
|General
|720-162
|720-137
|715-117
|OBC/SC/ST
|163-129
|136-107
|116-93
|General-PH
|720-162
|720-137
|116-105
In 2024, the NEET UG made headlines when 67 students were controversially declared All India Rank 1.