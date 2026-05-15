NEET-UG 2026 re-exam to take place on June 21, over 22 lakh students affected

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21 (Sunday). The NTA urged candidates and their parents to rely only on official channels for any updates regarding the exam.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination. In this meeting, detailed discussions over various aspects related to conducting the exam were held.

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Those present in the meeting included Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced

The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

The development comes days after NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said that the schedule for the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 will be announced within the "next seven to 10 days".

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NEET-UG was cancelled following a paper leak that directly impacted over 22 lakh aspirants across India. A "guess paper" containing around 400 questions, with more than 120 questions matching in biology and chemistry, circulated widely across social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, according to media reports.

The paper was first leaked in Nashik and spread through Haryana, was printed and distributed across Rajasthan, and eventually reached candidates in Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

Due to the paper leak, the Supreme Court cancelled the entire exam and ordered a re-examination. At present, the CBI has arrested five people in connection with the paper leak and apprehended two more suspects.

While granting the custody of the five accused to the CBI for seven days, the court said that the allegations pointed towards the role of an "organised gang" involved in leaking and circulating confidential exam papers for monetary gains.

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Involvement of public servants in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak could not be ruled out, as per the CBI probe.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta sent the five persons arrested earlier to seven days' CBI custody. The five arrested - Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram - were taken into custody by the agency after a transit remand was secured from different states.