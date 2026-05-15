Tata Steel, RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal: Stocks to trade— Check target price, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Thursday and posted big gains amid potential measure by the government to support the falling rupee. Sentiment was further anchored by positive cues from the Trump-Xi summit. The BSE Sensex rallied 789.74 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 75,398.72, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 277 points, or 1.18 per cent, to end at 23,689.60 for the day.

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Select buzzing including Tata Steel, RBL Bank Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 910-930 | Stop Loss: Rs 799

Motilal Oswal continues to maintain a constructive technical setup after its breakout from an inverse Head & Shoulders formation. The recent retracement toward the breakout zone appears healthy and lacks aggressive selling pressure, as reflected by subdued volume activity during the decline. Momentum indicators have also normalized, with RSI cooling near the 60 mark while still remaining in bullish territory. Importantly, the stock continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, indicating sustained trend strength. The overall structure remains positive, with the ongoing consolidation likely acting as a base for the next leg of the upmove.

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Tata Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 238-245 | Stop Loss: Rs 208

Tata Steel Ltd has registered a decisive breakout above its previous all time high resistance near Rs 220, supported by a sharp expansion in volumes, indicating strong institutional participation. The stock follows the classic dow theory , maintaining a well defined bullish trend structure characterized by successive higher highs and higher lows. Price action is firmly placed above the 21, 55, 100, and 200 EMAs, reflecting strong alignment across multiple time frames. Momentum setup remains constructive, with RSI sustaining near 65, indicating strengthening bullish momentum without excessive overheating. The breakout confirms continuation of the prevailing uptrend with improving price strength.



RBL Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 370-380 | Stop Loss: Rs 309

RBL Bank remains technically well poised after confirming a breakout from a prolonged consolidation range. Following the breakout, the stock underwent a healthy pullback towards the breakout zone and successfully retested support around the 21 EMA before witnessing renewed buying interest. The retracement was accompanied by muted volume activity, indicating limited selling pressure and lack of aggressive distribution. Price action has again moved above the breakout level, strengthening the probability of bullish continuation. The overall trend structure remains favourable with a steady formation of higher highs and higher lows, while RSI near 55 reflects improving momentum and scope for further upside.