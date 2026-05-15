Why do large caps still command nearly 60% of India’s equity market?

Despite growing investor enthusiasm for mid- and small-cap stocks, large-cap companies continue to dominate India’s equity landscape. Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s latest TEMPO report suggests that structural factors, domestic flows and institutional preference continue to reinforce large-caps’ market leadership.

India’s equity market has evolved significantly over the past decade. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks have increasingly captured investor attention, delivering strong returns during various market cycles and attracting retail participation through SIPs and mutual funds. Yet beneath this broader market participation, one reality remains unchanged: large-cap companies still dominate India’s stock market.

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According to Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s May 2026 TEMPO report, large-cap stocks currently account for approximately 59.1% of India’s total market capitalization, while mid-caps contribute 20.2% and small-caps account for 20.7%.

The data suggest that while investors are increasingly exploring opportunities beyond blue-chip names, large companies continue to hold a commanding position in the market ecosystem.

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Large-Cap stocks

One reason large-cap companies retain dominance is the concentration of institutional ownership and liquidity within established businesses.

Large-caps typically attract stronger participation from domestic institutions, foreign investors, pension funds and large mutual fund schemes because of their size, governance standards and relatively higher liquidity.

These companies also often represent sectors central to the economy, including banking, information technology, energy and consumer businesses.

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Their scale and earnings visibility frequently make them preferred holdings during uncertain market periods.

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Domestic investors

The report also points to a significant shift in India’s market structure: the growing role of domestic investors.

According to Edelweiss, domestic institutional investor (DII) inflows of nearly US$32.7 billion in calendar year 2026 so far have more than offset foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows of approximately US$21 billion.

This represents a notable transformation compared with earlier periods when Indian market movements were more heavily dependent on foreign flows.

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Sustained SIP contributions and increasing retail participation through mutual funds have helped create a stronger domestic capital base.

The report noted that India and South Korea witnessed some of the largest foreign outflows among emerging markets, while Brazil experienced healthier foreign participation.

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Market leadership

While large-caps continue to dominate by size, investor preferences within the market are changing.

The Edelweiss report observed that value-focused strategies have recently delivered stronger performance, with the Nifty 200 Value 30 Index posting around 26% one-year returns, outperforming several quality and momentum-based approaches.

This indicates investors are becoming increasingly selective rather than simply pursuing market-cap themes.

Risks continue

The report also highlighted macro risks including elevated crude prices and currency weakness.

Brent crude reached nearly $114 per barrel earlier this month, while the Indian rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar.

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Despite these challenges, Edelweiss maintained that structural themes such as financialisation of savings and domestic liquidity remain supportive.

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For now, the numbers suggest India’s market may be broadening, but large-caps still remain the foundation on which the broader equity story rests.