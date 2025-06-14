NEET UG results 2025 out? Where and how to check scorecard, ranks; Details here

With over 22.7 lakh students awaiting their fate, the National Testing Agency is expected to declare the NEET UG 2025 results soon, possibly even ahead of the scheduled June 14 date. The high-stakes exam, held on May 4 across 557 Indian cities and 14 international locations, is the gateway to undergraduate medical admissions nationwide.

Advertisement

As per the official information bulletin, the NEET UG 2025 result is slated for release on June 14.

Candidates can check their scores on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To avoid last-minute delays, aspirants are advised to keep their application number and login credentials ready.

NEET UG 2025 result: Where to check

neet.nta.nic.in – Official NEET portal

nta.ac.in – NTA’s central site

UMANG App – Government-backed app supporting result access

exams.nta.ac.in

DigiLocker – For digital scorecard retrieval

How to check your NEET UG 2025 result:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in Click on ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ Enter your application number, date of birth, and security PIN Click ‘Submit’ View and download your scorecard for future reference Advertisement

The scorecard will display total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. A press release will also accompany the results, detailing cut-off scores and names of all-India toppers.

NTA will release the final answer key after result declaration, helping candidates understand how their scores were derived. This transparency is especially important for those looking to participate in central and state-level medical and dental counselling rounds.

Candidates are urged to rely only on official websites and trusted news sources to stay updated and avoid misinformation.