NEET UG results 2025 out? Where and how to check scorecard, ranks; Details here

Candidates can check their scores on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To avoid last-minute delays, aspirants are advised to keep their application number and login credentials ready

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 14, 2025 8:44 AM IST
With over 22.7 lakh students awaiting their fate, the National Testing Agency is expected to declare the NEET UG 2025 results soon, possibly even ahead of the scheduled June 14 date. The high-stakes exam, held on May 4 across 557 Indian cities and 14 international locations, is the gateway to undergraduate medical admissions nationwide.

As per the official information bulletin, the NEET UG 2025 result is slated for release on June 14. 

Candidates can check their scores on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To avoid last-minute delays, aspirants are advised to keep their application number and login credentials ready.

NEET UG 2025 result: Where to check

  • neet.nta.nic.in – Official NEET portal

  • nta.ac.in – NTA’s central site

  • UMANG App – Government-backed app supporting result access

  • exams.nta.ac.in

  • DigiLocker – For digital scorecard retrieval

How to check your NEET UG 2025 result:

  1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’

  3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security PIN

  4. Click ‘Submit’

  5. View and download your scorecard for future reference

The scorecard will display total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. A press release will also accompany the results, detailing cut-off scores and names of all-India toppers.

NTA will release the final answer key after result declaration, helping candidates understand how their scores were derived. This transparency is especially important for those looking to participate in central and state-level medical and dental counselling rounds.

Candidates are urged to rely only on official websites and trusted news sources to stay updated and avoid misinformation.

