NMC releases NEET 2025 Syllabus: Check subject-wise syllabus, how to download

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially finalised and published the syllabus for the NEET UG 2025 examination. Candidates gearing up for the 2025-26 academic session can now access the comprehensive syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology on the NMC’s official website.

The NEET UG syllabus outlines detailed units and topics within the three core subjects, ensuring a thorough preparation framework for aspiring medical students.

Physics Syllabus Highlights

The Physics syllabus features 20 major units, including:

- Kinematics, Laws of Motion, and Gravitation

- Work, Energy, and Power

- Thermodynamics and Kinetic Theory of Gases

- Oscillations and Waves

- Current Electricity, Electrostatics, and Optics

- Dual Nature of Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Experimental Skills

These topics emphasise both theoretical knowledge and practical skills essential for success in the exam.

Chemistry syllabus breakdown

The Chemistry syllabus is divided into three distinct parts:

1. Physical Chemistry: Covers fundamental concepts such as Atomic Structure, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, and Chemical Kinetics.

2. Inorganic Chemistry: Includes Periodic Properties, p-Block Elements, d- and f-Block Elements, and Coordination Compounds.

3. Organic Chemistry: Focuses on principles of Organic Chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Oxygen and Nitrogen-containing compounds, Biomolecules, and their practical applications.

Biology syllabus overview

Similarly, the Biology syllabus encompasses a range of essential topics, including:

- Diversity in Living World

- Cell Structure and Function

- Human Physiology and Plant Physiology

- Genetics and Evolution

- Biotechnology and Ecology

Accessing the full syllabus

Candidates are encouraged to visit the NMC website to view the complete NEET UG 2025 syllabus and stay updated with any official notifications.

The NMC’s Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) has advised all stakeholders, including prospective candidates and educators, to refer to the uploaded syllabus for effective study material and exam preparation. With the syllabus now clearly defined, aspiring medical students have a structured roadmap to guide their studies for one of India's most competitive medical entrance exams.

