No free pass: Odisha schools to now fail Class 5 and 8 students with a re-test option

In a significant shift for school education, Odisha has rolled out a “fail system” for students in Classes 5 and 8 starting this academic year, meaning those who can’t clear year-end exams may have to repeat the grade—a move that’s sparking conversations about standards and student well-being across the state.

The new rules come after the Odisha government amended the Odisha Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, aligning the state’s policies with recent changes in national education law. Under the revised system, schools can now conduct annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 and give students two chances to clear them.

“All students of Class V and Class VIII will now have to appear for annual examinations,” said a notification from the School and Mass Education Department. “If a child fails, they will be provided additional instruction and an opportunity for re-examination within two months.”

What if the student fails the retest?

Students who don’t pass the re-test will be required to repeat the academic year. However, the government has clarified that no student will be expelled before completing elementary education.

The change stems from amendments to the central Right to Education Act (RTE Act 2010), revised in December 2023, allowing individual states to decide whether to hold regular examinations for Classes 5 and 8 and retain students who fail to qualify.

Previously, under the RTE’s no-detention policy, schools were barred from holding back students until the completion of elementary education. With the new flexibility granted to states, Odisha is among the first to implement such a system, which officials say aims to strengthen academic standards and ensure students are better prepared for higher classes.