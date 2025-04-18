NTA’s promise of JEE Main final key at 2 PM fails, site shows error as results still pending; Results shortly

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 final answer key was briefly published on Thursday, only to be pulled down from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — within hours. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced that the final key would be released at 2 PM, but the page began displaying a “500 Internal Server Error,” leaving aspirants in limbo.

The results, which were expected on April 17, have also seen delays with no official update from NTA. However, the declaration of JEE Main Session 2 results, including All India Ranks, JEE Advanced cut-offs, and state toppers, is now anticipated at any moment.

NTA urges students to ignore misinformation

Amid concerns over discrepancies in provisional answers and reports of blank response sheets, NTA issued a clarification. It stressed its evaluation is “transparent and rigorous” and warned candidates against falling for fake portals or unverified information circulating online.

What’s next for candidates?

The JEE Main is conducted in two sessions — January and April. For candidates appearing in both, the better score will be used for final ranking. Those who clear the cut-off can either register for JEE Advanced 2025 or participate in the JoSAA counselling process.

JEE Advanced 2025, scheduled for May 18, will be conducted by IIT Kanpur in two shifts — Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Only the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main candidates will be eligible to appear.

How to check JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result

Once released, here’s how to access your scorecard:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on “View Score Card” or “View JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result”

Log in using your Application Number and Password

View and download your result for future reference

Students are advised to stay updated through the official NTA website and avoid third-party links until official confirmation is made.