UGC NET December 2024 admit card released for exams on January 6, 7 and 8: Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination, which is set to take place on January 3, 6, 7, and 8, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in).

The admit cards are currently available only for the exams scheduled on these dates. The UGC NET December 2024 examination commenced on January 3, 2025, and will run until January 16, 2025.

Exam schedule and format

The UGC NET exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, consisting of two sections with objective-type multiple-choice questions. Notably, there will be no break between the sections, and the question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects.

How to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

1. Visit the official UGC NET portal at [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in).

2. Click on the "UGC NET Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page.

4. Click the "Submit" button to proceed.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Verify the details and download the document.

6. Print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Support for candidates

Candidates encountering difficulties while downloading their admit cards or noticing discrepancies can reach out for assistance at 011-40759000 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to check the official UGC NET 2024 website.