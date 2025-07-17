Business Today
UGC NET result 2025 on this date: NTA confirms date, here’s how to download scorecard

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held from June 25 to June 29, covering 85 subjects

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025 5:59 PM IST
UGC NET result 2025 on this date: NTA confirms date, here’s how to download scorecardUGC NET June 2025 result out soon; over 6.8 lakh candidates to check scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the UGC NET June 2025 cycle result will be announced on July 22, maintaining its track record of releasing results within 25 to 35 days post-exam.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held from June 25 to June 29, covering 85 subjects. The exam serves as a qualifying test for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Approximately 6.84 lakh candidates appeared in the June cycle this year.

UGC NET Result 2025: How to check your score

On July 22, candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the link titled ‘UGC NET June 2025 Scorecard’

  3. Log in using Application Number, Date of Birth/password, and security pin

  4. View, download, and save the scorecard for future use

The UGC NET scorecard will show:

  • Paper-wise marks

  • Total marks

  • Cutoff marks

  • Merit status for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility

What happens after the result declaration?

The result will follow the release of the final answer key and cutoff list, both of which will be uploaded on the same portal.

Candidates who qualify will find their names on the merit list, confirming their eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, or both.

Importantly, no further objections will be accepted once the result is released.

Published on: Jul 17, 2025 5:59 PM IST
