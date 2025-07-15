Business Today
IIIT-B student bags Rs 1.45 crore job offer, highest in institute’s history

The record-setting placement, finalised ahead of the silver jubilee convocation, underscored IIIT-B’s growing stature in tech education

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025 3:15 PM IST
IIIT-B student bags Rs 1.45 crore job offer, highest in institute’s historyIIIT-Bangalore student bags record package of Rs 1.45 crore in silver jubilee year

A student from the Integrated MTech programme at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has landed an annual package of ₹1.45 crore, the highest ever in the institute’s 25-year history. The record-setting placement, finalised ahead of the silver jubilee convocation, underscored IIIT-B’s growing stature in tech education.

The convocation, held on July 8, marked a milestone for the institute, with 372 students graduating across programmes including iMTech, MTech, MSc in Digital Society, MSc by Research, and PhD. Dignitaries in attendance included IISc Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Microsoft Research India MD Dr. Venkat Padmanabhan, and IIIT-B Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Beyond the headline figure, this year’s placement season delivered strong outcomes across the board. Fourteen students received offers exceeding ₹60 lakh annually, 67 students crossed the ₹40 lakh mark, and over 180 students bagged packages above ₹20 lakh per annum.

Academic and entrepreneurial excellence was also recognised at the event. Valipireddy Pranathi, Monjoy Narayan Choudhury, and Sookthi Bhat Kav were awarded gold medals, while Ananda Prakash Verma received the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

IIIT-B Director Prof. Debabrata Das highlighted the graduating cohort’s work in AI/ML, natural language processing, wireless technology, and advanced software systems. “Several students have secured patents,” he said, noting the class's innovation and collaboration as key strengths. Founded in 1998, IIIT-B has built a reputation for producing industry-ready talent. 

