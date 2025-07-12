IN-SPACe launches skill development program to drive space technology in agriculture

In a significant step towards leveraging space-based technologies for agricultural advancement, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced a Short-Term Skill Development Programme titled “Essentials of Space Technology in Agriculture.”

Organised in collaboration with ISRO, non-government entities (NGEs), and academic institutions, the course aims to equip participants with critical insights into how space technology can transform agricultural practices.

The programme will run from July 27 to August 1, 2025, at Amity University, Noida, and is open to academicians, industry professionals, graduates, postgraduates, and researchers. Final-year students, however, are not eligible.

Focusing on foundational skills for integrating space-based innovations into agriculture, the initiative seeks to foster greater private sector engagement in India’s expanding space economy. Participants will be required to take a mandatory quiz on the final day, with a course completion certificate awarded upon fulfilling all requirements.

Key Details

Course dates: July 27 - August 1, 2025

Venue: Amity University, Noida

Course Fee: Rs 15,000 (inclusive of food charges)

Accommodation: Available at Rs. 900 per day within the campus; prior booking during registration is required.

Payment: Pay via [Bharatkosh](https://bharatkosh.gov.in/)

For payment-related queries, contact Shri Ratnesh Kumar, Deputy Director, F & A, IN-SPACe at [ratnesh.kumar75@inspace.gov.in](mailto:ratnesh.kumar75@inspace.gov.in) or Tel: 079-26916956.

IN-SPACe’s initiative underscores India’s commitment to space sector reforms, aiming to position the country as a global leader in space technology by encouraging collaboration across private industry and academia.