UP Board 10th 12th Toppers List 2025: Mahak Jaiswal tops Class 12 with 97.20%, Yash Singh leads Class 10 at 97.83%

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 12 results for 2025, along with the toppers list. Students can now check their results online using their roll number and login credentials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the UP government will felicitate all state and district-level toppers.

The Class 12 pass percentage this year stands at 81.15%, with Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj emerging as the topper, scoring 97.20%. She is followed by Sakshi (Amroha), Adarsh Yadav (Sultanpur), Anushka Singh (Kaushambi), and Shivani Singh (Prayagraj), each securing 96.80%. Mohini from Etawah scored 96.40% to round off the top performers.

The UP Board also released Class 10 results alongside Class 12. The Class 10 pass percentage is an impressive 90.11%. Yash Pratap Singh of Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College, Umari (Jalaun), topped the list with 97.83%.

Other notable Class 10 achievers include:

Abhishek Kumar Yadav (Barabanki) – 97.67%

Anshi (Etawah) – 97.67%

Ritu Garg (Moradabad), Arpit Verma (Sitapur), and Simran Gupta (Umari Jalaun) – 97.5% each

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students and announced that the government would honour all toppers with awards at both the state and district levels. “Their hard work and success reflect the strength of Uttar Pradesh’s education system,” he noted.

उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की 10वीं एवं 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाओं में मेरिट सूची में स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले सभी मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को हार्दिक बधाई!



आप सभी ने अपने अथक परिश्रम, अनुशासन और दृढ निश्चय से यह सफलता प्राप्त की है। यह उपलब्धि आपके अभिभावक एवं गुरुजनों को… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2025

The top scorers will receive rewards such as digital devices and cash prizes. Over 50 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.

Students are advised to take a printout of their digital mark sheets for provisional use until their respective schools issue the physical copies.