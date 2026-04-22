UP Board results 2026: For over 50 lakh students who sat the UP Board examinations earlier this year, the wait is nearly over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 soon, with April 25 emerging as a strong possibility based on media reports and sources close to the board.

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The evaluation process has been largely completed, and UPMSP is currently in the final stages of uploading marks and preparing for the result announcement. An official confirmation on the exact date and time is expected through a press briefing shortly.

Where and how to check your result

Once declared, students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number on the official portal — upmsp.edu.in. Results will also be available through DigiLocker and via SMS services for those unable to access the website directly.

Given that over 50 lakh students will be logging in simultaneously, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic and may slow down or crash. Students are advised to check their results on alternative platforms to avoid delays.

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Digital marksheets will be provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original documents from their respective schools at a later date.

What to do now

Keep your roll number handy and check only official sources for updates. The board is expected to activate direct result links online following its press conference. Avoid relying on unofficial sources or unverified social media posts circulating around result day.

With one of the largest school-level examinations in the country nearing its conclusion, the announcement is expected any day, stay prepared.