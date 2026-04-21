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Stock splits, dividends at Apple under Tim Cook as CEO

Stock splits, dividends at Apple under Tim Cook as CEO

Reflecting on his tenure, Cook said he was honoured to lead the company after being appointed by co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026 5:59 PM IST
Stock splits, dividends at Apple under Tim Cook as CEOTim Cook has announced that he will step down later this year and transition to the role of executive chairman of the board. (Pic source: AI generated image for representational purposes)

Apple Inc has maintained a consistent record of shareholder returns under outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook, primarily through stock splits and regular dividend payments.

Stock splits

Since Cook took over as CEO in August 2011, Apple has executed two stock splits. The first came in June 2014, when the company implemented a 7-for-1 split, significantly increasing the number of shares outstanding and making the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.

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This was followed by a 4-for-1 stock split in August 2020, again aimed at improving liquidity and boosting retail participation.

Dividends

On the dividends front, Apple reinstated its dividend programme in 2012 after a long hiatus. Since then, the company has paid quarterly dividends consistently every year without interruption.

While the payout has varied over time, Apple has steadily increased its dividend, supported by strong and consistent cash flows.

Stock splits do not change a company's overall market value but reduce the price per share, making it more accessible to a wider set of investors. Dividends, on the other hand, represent a direct distribution of profits and provide shareholders with periodic cash returns.

Cook has announced that he will step down later this year and transition to the role of executive chairman of the board.

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Reflecting on his tenure, Cook said he was honoured to lead the company after being appointed by co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011. He added that Apple's core values -- simplicity, innovation, excellence, and a commitment to enriching lives -- remain central to its success.

He also confirmed that John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice-President of Hardware Engineering, will take over as the next CEO.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 21, 2026 4:45 PM IST
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