UPSC All India Rank 1 from JEE rank 5,83,000: The inspiring tale of NITK alumnus Himanshu Thapliyal

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) is celebrating a significant achievement as alumnus Himanshu Thapliyal, who graduated from the MTech program in Nanotechnology in 2023, has secured the prestigious All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE).

Himanshu's journey to success is marked by determination and resilience. Hailing from Uttarakhand and raised in Lucknow, his academic path began with a JEE rank of 583,000, a challenging starting point that did not deter him. He pursued a BTech in Electronics and Communication at NPSEI in Pithoragarh, where he demonstrated an unwavering focus that ultimately led him to crack the GATE exam and enrol in NITK’s MTech Nanotechnology program from 2021 to 2023.

Reflecting on his time at NITK, Himanshu noted, “Initially, it was difficult to figure out what I wanted to do in life. NITK gave me exposure, great friendships, and the clarity I needed to move forward.”

Securing AIR 1 represents more than just a top rank for Himanshu; it is a crucial step toward his aspiration of joining the Indian Telecom Services. “With this rank, I can finally achieve that goal. My focus now is to understand the system, identify where I can contribute, and give back to society in every way possible," he expressed.

Himanshu credits his success to a robust support system, including his parents, Lakshmi and Shambhu Thapliyal, as well as his teachers and friends. He specifically acknowledged Professor S Anandhan from NITK’s Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and his close-knit group of friends, whose encouragement helped him stay grounded and focused throughout his studies.

For aspiring candidates, Himanshu offers straightforward advice: “Make the most of your time at NITK. Balance your studies with preparation, stay disciplined, and don’t miss out on the experiences that shape you.”

The NITK community, including faculty and alumni, has come together to celebrate Himanshu’s remarkable achievement, applauding his perseverance and wishing him continued success as he embarks on his professional journey.

