UPSC NDA 1 registration deadline today: Application steps, required documents, important dates

As the clock ticks down, aspiring candidates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) are reminded that the registration window for the UPSC NDA 1 exam will close tomorrow, December 31. Interested applicants can complete their registration on the official UPSC websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Required Documents for Application

To facilitate a smooth application process, candidates should ensure they have the following documents ready in PDF format:

ID Proof: Options include Aadhar card, voter ID, PAN card, passport, driver’s license, or school photo ID.

Academic Records: Class 10 and 12 marksheets.

Scanned Copies: A passport-size photo and signature.

Steps to Apply for the UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2025

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. Click on the “NDA I Application Form” link. Complete Part I of the application for registration. Log in using your registration number to fill out Part II. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and save a copy for your records.

Important Dates to Note

Last date to register: December 31, 2024

Last date for fee payment (cash): December 30, 2024

Last date for fee payment (online): December 31, 2024

Application correction window: January 1 to January 7, 2025

Exam Openings and Seats

The UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025 will offer 406 positions, while the CDS I Exam will fill 457 spots. These figures may be adjusted based on training capacities at the NDA and Indian Naval Academy.

With just one day remaining, candidates are urged not to miss this prestigious opportunity. For more details, visit the official UPSC website.