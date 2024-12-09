UPSC 2024: UPSC IAS Mains result out; here are the steps to access result at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC Mains Result 2024 was released on December 9. Candidates who have been shortlisted will soon receive notifications regarding the dates for the DAF II submission and Personality Test from the commission.

The UPSC Mains Result 2024 was highly anticipated by those who took the exam earlier this year. The result PDF for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates are encouraged to start preparing for the next phase of the exam, the interview (also referred to as the personality test). This stage is expected to begin in January 2025 and will be conducted in multiple phases.

How to check UPSC Mains Result 2024

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: Go to [upsc.gov.in](http://upsc.gov.in).

Click on UPSC Mains Result 2024 link: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the UPSC Mains Result 2024.

Check result: A new PDF file will open, where you can find the results listed by roll numbers.

Download and save file: Save the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Additional details such as the cutoff marks, merit list, and other relevant information will also be available on the official website. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear for the next stage, the personal interview, which is expected to take place in January 2025.

This year, the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The exams were held in two shifts: the first from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.