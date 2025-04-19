Uttarakhand Board class 10, 12 results 2025 out on ubse.uk.gov.in: Check how to download scorecard

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, 19 April 2025. Students can now check and download their results via the official websites – ubse.uk.gov.in and ukresults.nic.in.

The UBSE conducted the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 from February 21 to March 11, 2025. Approximately one lakh students appear for these exams every year. To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent in each subject. Those who fail in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Where to check Uttarakhand Board Result 2025?

The results can be accessed at:

How to check your UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025?