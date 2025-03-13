9 Indian universities rank in QS world’s top 50: IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay top, but key institutes see a drop

Nine Indian universities have secured spots in the world's top 50 in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, marking a significant presence for the country. However, while some institutions improved their standings, others saw a decline.

The Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, leads among Indian institutions, ranking 20th globally in Engineering - Mineral and Mining. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay were the only Indian institutes in the broad Engineering & Technology category to break into the top 50, ranking 26th and 28th, respectively.

India's overall representation in the rankings expanded this year, with 79 universities featured—10 more than last year. Indian institutions appeared 533 times across subject categories, a 25.7% increase, with 156 universities improving their positions. India also had the fifth-highest number of new entries, trailing China, the U.S., the U.K., and Korea.

Indian universities in QS top 50

The nine Indian institutions ranked in the world's top 50 for specific subjects include:

ISM Dhanbad (20th) – Engineering - Mineral and Mining

IIT Bombay (40th) – Engineering - Mineral and Mining

IIT Kharagpur (=45th) – Engineering - Mineral and Mining

IIT Delhi (=47th) – Engineering - Electrical and Electronic

IIT Bombay (=50th) – Engineering - Electrical and Electronic

IIM Ahmedabad (27th) – Business and Management Studies

IIM Bangalore (=40th) – Business and Management Studies

IIT Madras (31st) – Engineering - Petroleum

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (=29th) – Development Studies

IITs show gains and losses

IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay made notable strides in Engineering & Technology, improving from a shared 45th place last year to 26th and 28th, respectively. Both also ranked in the top 50 for Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

However, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur saw their positions slip in Engineering - Mineral and Mining, ranking 40th and 45th this year.

Business schools see ranking drops

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore retained their spots in the Business and Management Studies category but fell from previous rankings. IIM Ahmedabad dropped from 22nd to 27th, while IIM Bangalore slipped from 32nd to 40th. Similarly, IIT Madras (Petroleum Engineering) and JNU (Development Studies) remained in the top 50 but also saw slight declines.

India's rising strength in tech and AI

India now ranks fourth globally in Computer Science & Information Systems, with 42 ranked institutions, up from 28 last year. This reflects the country’s growing expertise in AI and digital skills, though experts suggest a need for greater focus on sustainability and entrepreneurship.

(With PTI inputs)