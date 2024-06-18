AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticises NCERT over removing term 'Babri Masjid' in textbooks

The NCERT has once again found itself mired in controversy after revising the Class 12 Political Science textbook. Notably, the term "Babri Masjid" has been substituted with "three-domed structure" in the revised edition.

In the latest, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced strong opposition against the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for altering textbook references about the Babri Masjid. The historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was infamously demolished by 'kar sevaks' on December 6, 1992.

Expressing his concerns, Owaisi took to social media to emphasise the importance of acknowledging the demolition of Babri Masjid and cautioned against glorifying criminal acts. He criticised the NCERT's decision to downplay the historical significance of the event by altering the terminology used in the textbook.

Owaisi highlighted that the Supreme Court had labelled the demolition of Babri Masjid as an "egregious criminal act," underscoring the need for students to be aware of the factual events surrounding the incident.

The recent modifications in the textbook also involved trimming down the section on Ayodhya, removal of details such as the BJP's 'rath yatra', the role of 'kar sevaks', communal violence post-demolition, and expressions of regret by the BJP over the happenings at Ayodhya.

Furthermore, the new political science textbook for Class 11 now addresses the issue of political parties allegedly favouring minority groups for electoral gains, leading to accusations of "minority appeasement."

Critics of the NCERT have accused the organisation of aligning with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and omitting crucial details from the curriculum.

In response, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani refuted claims of saffronisation of the school syllabus, stating that the revisions were part of the routine annual update and not indicative of any specific agenda. He argued that discussing sensitive topics like riots could incite student violence and discontent.

