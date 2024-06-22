Anonymous call that led Bihar Police to 'safe house' of NEET paper leak and busted the scam

An anonymous whistleblower's cryptic tip-off to the Patna police regarding "four suspected criminals in an SUV en route to a safe house" just hours before the NEET-UG exam on May 5 unraveled a massive scam, throwing the medical entrance test into a dark pit and leaving countless aspiring students in limbo.

The incident began when a team from the Shastri Nagar police station in Patna swiftly arrested these suspects, who led them to a location where approximately 30 NEET-UG candidates had allegedly paid large sums of ₹30-50 lakh for leaked exam questions and answers.

This meeting of all these students reportedly took place in Ram Krishna Nagar on the outskirts of the city, where candidates had convened a day prior to the exam to memorise the unlawfully obtained answers.

Authorities claim to have identified numerous medical aspirants and their collaborators in what appears to be a widespread network spanning multiple states. A top source within the Economic Offences Unit has described the intricate web of fraud as requiring time and resources to bring all perpetrators to justice.

The four people apprehended by the Patna police were reportedly responsible for aiding students in memorising answers overnight and ferrying them to their respective exam centres. Amar Kumar, the Station House Officer of Shastri Nagar police station, expressed surprise at the unfolding revelations, emphasising the rigorous investigative efforts that led to the exposure of the scandal and hinting at further developments in the case.

Following the initial arrests, a subsequent raid revealed 13 roll numbers at the safe house, prompting swift action by law enforcement to track down additional culprits.

A series of interrogations led to the identification of more individuals involved in the scam, including Sikandar Yadavendu, a junior engineer with Danapur municipal council, who allegedly facilitated the provision of leaked exam materials.

Suspicions of a systemic paper leak gathered light after a detained student, reportedly Yadavendu's nephew, revealed receiving identical questions a day before the exam, implicating coaching institutes, teachers, and students in the nefarious racket. Key suspects, including Yadavendu, Nitish Kumar, and Amit Anand, have reportedly confessed to their roles in the question paper leak.