Bihar TET 2024 exam suspended due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’, new date to be announced soon

The Bihar School Examination Board has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled to be held between June 26 and 28 due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. In a notification, the board said that a new date for the examination will be announced soon.

The employed teachers are given the status of state employees only when they pass the Teacher Eligibility Test. TET is to be conducted for teacher candidates of primary school, secondary school and higher secondary school in Bihar.

The postponement of the exam comes against the backdrop of paper leaks UGC-NET and NEET-UG exams. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 20 said that UGC-NET exam was cancelled after it was found that the question paper was leaked on darknet. The CSIR-UGC-NET exam, which was to be conducted between June 25 and June 27, was also postponed by the NTA in a notification on June 21 due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18 across 1,205 exam centres in 317 cities. Nearly 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which is held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

Meanwhile, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for re-examination for 1,563 candidates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which will be held on June 23. Officials said that NEET-UG re-examinations will be conducted for 1,563 candidates, who were earlier given grace marks as compensation due to lost time during the examination held on May 5.

Officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union education ministry will be present at the examination centres. Officials said that six new centres have been issued to students this time.