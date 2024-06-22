5 yrs in prison, up to Rs 1 crore fine: Amid NEET, UGC-NET row, Centre notifies anti-paper leak law

Amid an ongoing row over UGC-NET and NEET exams, the Centre late Friday notified the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aiming to tackle cheating in public exams and entrance tests across India.

Passed by Parliament in February, the law aims to impose strict penalties for cheating. Individuals caught cheating can face three to five years in prison. Those involved in organized cheating crimes can face five to ten years in prison and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

The law also targets organized cheating crimes involving examination authorities, service providers, or any institutions. These groups can face five to ten years in prison and hefty fines starting at Rs 1 crore. Additionally, the law allows for the seizure of properties of institutions involved in paper leaks, and they must cover the costs of the compromised exams.

Importantly, students taking these exams are protected from severe punishments under this new act and will follow the existing unfair means policies of the exam authorities.

'Unfair means' include leaking question papers, helping candidates during exams through unauthorized communication, tampering with computer systems, impersonating candidates, conducting fake exams, and issuing fake documents. These offenses are non-bailable, and investigations can be led by officers of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner rank. The central government also has the authority to assign investigations to central agencies.

The Act covers various examinations, including those conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission, Railways, banking recruitment exams, and all computer-based tests by the National Testing Agency (NTA).