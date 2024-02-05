Azim Premji University sees over 120 firms participate in placements

Azim Premji University on Monday said that more than 120 leading social sector and research companies are participating in the ongoing campus placements. In the first week alone, 55 per cent of the registered students from the graduating batches received offers from 35 firms. This start to the placement season began on January 15 and included a diverse range of organizations.

Organizations that are participating include the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, PRADAN, Reliance Foundation, Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (JEEViKA), Shantilal Muttha Foundation, Mantra4Change, ShikshaLokam, Pebble Creek Schools, Central Square Foundation, Jai Vakeel Foundation and Research Centre, Peepul India, Leadership For Equity, and TNS India Foundation among others. The placement process will be completed in April.

The university boasts a strong placement record, with approximately 90% of its students finding roles within the social sector, and 80% of alumni working in disadvantaged parts of India at the grassroots level. The highest salary package offered to date reached approximately 12 LPA, demonstrating the competitive nature of the opportunities available to graduates. Notably, the university emphasizes the importance of internships, requiring students to complete a six-week internship to foster development.

Azim Premji University's Placement Cell plays a crucial role in this success by acting as a platform to assist students in finding their ideal workplace, where they can contribute to building a better society. The cell's efforts to expand its network year after year ensure that students have access to the right kind of opportunities to work in the social and development sectors.

The batch of 2024, scheduled to graduate mid-year, includes around 400 students across various postgraduate programs such as MA Development, MA Education, MA Public Policy & Governance, MA Economics, and a 1-year LLM Degree in Law & Development. Additionally, undergraduate programs include BA Economics, BA English, BA History, BA Philosophy, BSc Biology, BSc Mathematics, BSc Physics, and a unique 4-year Dual Degree program – BSc BEd in Mathematics, Physics, and Biology.

Azim Premji University encourages organizations to visit the campus for recruitment and offers facilities for in-person processes, as well as virtual options via video-conferencing tools for those unable to travel.

The inaugural Azim Premji University was established in Bengaluru in 2010, and later, the University Campus in Bhopal commenced operations in 2023. A third University Campus is currently in progress and is slated to be established in Ranchi.

