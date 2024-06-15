'The cost of studying medicine...': Baba Ramdev wades into NEET-UG 2024 controversy

Speaking to Business Today, founder of Patanjali, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev reflected upon what actually led to the NEET-UG 2024 controversy. He talked about the wide difference between the fees an individual has to pay to study in government or private medical institutions.

Speaking about the wave to study in Government medical institutions, Ramdev said, "The cost of studying in govt institutions is very low. The education is of good quality and of relevance in these government institutes at much lesser fees."

"However, studying in private medical institutions can be very costly. The fees ranges somewhere between Rs 25 lakhs and goes up to Rs 2 crores, and this is only for MBBS. If one wants to study further, go for MD or surgery courses, the education cost can go up to Rs 4 crores," he said while speaking about the exceptionally high cost of education to study in private medical institutions.

This year, over 23 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG examination on May 5. Now, the problem that Baba Ramdev also points out here is that the demand and supply of seats of these government bases medical institutions is far apart.

According to the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are only 55,880 MBBS seats available in 386 government medical colleges, leaving almost 42 students competing for every one seat.

In addition, Swami Ramdev also made a noteworthy declaration about Patanjali's future intentions for medical education. He discloses that Patanjali intends to create the greatest educational university and MBBS college in the world, beginning in India, within the next one to two years.

NEET-UG 2024 Controversy

The NEET-UG controversy for this year came to light after 67 students received the All India Rank 1, while many other scoring better marks, creating a problem for the government institutions to intake such large number of qualifying students into the best medical institutions.

One of the major controversies was fueled by a particular physics question that purportedly had two valid answers. The situation got out of hand when 44 of the 67 toppers were among the grace marks beneficiaries due to incorrectly marking a specific physics question. The question pertained to nuclear composition, with statements bearing differing interpretations, leading to confusion among test-takers.

Other controversies surrounding a potential paper leak, wrong question papers being delivered, time-loss, grace marking and more came to light. The Supreme Court is hearing several petitions on each of these allegations.

Even on Thursday, the Centre declared its decision to retract the grace marks given to more than 1,500 candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG 2024 examination. This decision was communicated to the Supreme Court on Thursday, prompting a wave of unrest and concern among the students who were already satisfied with their results.