NEET-UG 2024 paper leak probe in Bihar: Student took exam before actual date, burnt question paper remains found: EOU

The Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is currently investigating the claims of a potential paper leak during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) that took place on May 5. The EOU's investigation has indicated signs pointing towards a paper leak according to statements from the Additional Director General of Police, N H Khan, as reported by the Indian Express.

Khan mentioned that the EOU had posed inquiries to the National Testing Agency, responsible for administering NEET. Recent responses from the agency have raised some further queries. Khan shared, "We have been following up on leads obtained during our investigation, which strongly suggest a paper leak."

Addressing the issue to the press, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that despite some challenges in a few centres out of the approximately 4,500, the NEET examination was carried out satisfactorily nationwide. Pradhan refuted claims of a paper leak but asserted that if any wrongdoing is confirmed, appropriate actions will be taken without exemption.

Khan revealed that the EOU's Special Investigation Team (SIT) seized admit cards, post-dated cheques, and certificates from individuals affiliated with an alleged "organised inter-state gang." The SIT is actively seeking substantiating evidence to trace the source of leaked questions and answers, and the path they followed to reach exam centres.

Amid the ongoing investigation, it was disclosed that a group reportedly conducted a fake exam session at a school under the jurisdiction of the Ramakrishna Nagar police station, where NEET question papers with answers were allegedly distributed. The group, including 35 candidates, had connections with the organised gang suspected to be involved in this operation.

Meanwhile, remains of allegedly burned question papers were discovered at the school, with some arrests already made in connection to the case. Nitish Kumar from Gaya, among those detained, was previously apprehended by EOU for alleged involvement in a paper leak during the Bihar Teacher's Recruitment Exam held on March 15.

The EOU's probe was initiated subsequent to reports of potential malpractice during NEET exams across various centres in Patna on May 5, leading to the filing of a case at the Shastri Nagar police station.

