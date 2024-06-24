'Best way to ensure all good doctors leave country': Student lashes out at govt over NEET-PG postponement

A video of an angry student criticizing the Ministry of Education for postponing the NEET-PG 2024 exams has gone viral, highlighting the frustrations faced by several medical students, many of whom had to travel to other cities to appear for the exam.

The move came at a time when the NEET-UG exam is under scrutiny over cheating allegations.

In the purported video, the student expresses her outrage over the abrupt postponement of the NEET-PG exam, originally scheduled for June 23. “I just found out that the NEET-PG exam, which was supposed to be conducted tomorrow at 9.30 am, has been postponed. The notification was released just 15 minutes ago,” she says.

She continues, “This means it was announced less than 12 hours before the actual exam. Are the people in the Ministry of Education even qualified to make such decisions? Are they fit to hold positions of power and create policies that ruin lives like this?”

The student also questioned the government's approach, “What point are you trying to prove here? These are doctors, not children. They are taking an exam to continue serving in this country, which your policies are ruining. And then you have the audacity to ask why everyone is leaving the country!”

The text overlay on the video, shared by an X user Siddharth, read, “This is the best way to make sure all the good doctors leave the country.”

Many social media users praised the student for voicing her frustrations. One user commented, “She said it very well. The frustration is building up; don’t know when the government will open its eyes. Pathetic system all over now.” Another wrote, “Well said, my dear daughter! We are in unfortunate times.”



BT was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The postponement of the NEET-PG exam by the Union Health Ministry was announced as a "precautionary measure." The ministry’s official notice stated, “Taking into consideration the recent allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the NEET-PG examination processes, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled for June 23, 2024. A new date for the examination will be notified at the earliest.”

